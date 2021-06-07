High Court Skips Case Over German Imperial Africa Atrocities

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a petition to revive a lawsuit seeking damages from Germany for atrocities and property seizures committed by its colonial authorities against Indigenous groups from southwestern Africa more than a century ago. The high court's denial comes after the Second Circuit in September tossed the suit after finding that a proposed class seeking to represent members and descendants of the Ovaherero and Nama Indigenous peoples could not overcome Germany's sovereign immunity because they hadn't proved that money used by the country to purchase property in New York could be traced back to wealth...

