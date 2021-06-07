Alsup Asks Lyft To Explore ADA Accommodations At Trial

Law360, San Francisco (June 7, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup pressed Lyft during a California federal bench trial Monday to explore how it might serve San Francisco Bay Area wheelchair users seeking accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, suggesting Lyft partner with Uber, tweak its algorithms or prove modifications would be overly burdensome. Judge Alsup, who is tasked with determining whether wheelchair users made a reasonable request for accommodation under the ADA, said teaming up with rival Uber and its partner Avis Rent A Car — which already work together to offer wheelchair-accessible vehicle service in the Bay Area — would reduce costs for both...

