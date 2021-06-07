Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JPML Won't Combine NY, Calif. Allianz Actions

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to centralize litigation against Allianz Global Investors over its alleged risky bets in New York federal court, finding that the parties had yet to consider "informal cooperation" and that consolidation should only be a last resort.

In a Thursday order, the panel denied a request by the board of a San Diego-based pension fund to consolidate its lawsuit pending in the Southern District of California with at least 18 other similar actions in New York's Southern District.

The JPML said centralizing the litigation isn't currently necessary to serve the convenience of the parties and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!