JPML Won't Combine NY, Calif. Allianz Actions

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to centralize litigation against Allianz Global Investors over its alleged risky bets in New York federal court, finding that the parties had yet to consider "informal cooperation" and that consolidation should only be a last resort. In a Thursday order, the panel denied a request by the board of a San Diego-based pension fund to consolidate its lawsuit pending in the Southern District of California with at least 18 other similar actions in New York's Southern District. The JPML said centralizing the litigation isn't currently necessary to serve the convenience of the parties and...

