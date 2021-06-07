US Recovers Millions In Ransom Paid To Pipeline Co. Hackers

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department on Monday said that it has recovered most of the ransom that Colonial Pipeline Co. paid to a criminal hacking syndicate during a cyberattack that led to a temporary shutdown at a critical East Coast supplier of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Tanker trucks line up at a Colonial Pipeline Co. facility in Pelham, Alabama, in file photo. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) In a rare development for victims of ransomware attacks, federal officials said that they have seized 63.7 bitcoins, an amount worth roughly $2.3 million, from a cybercriminal group known as DarkSide. U.S. authorities have accused the group, which has operated in...

