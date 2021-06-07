Detainee's No-Work Status No Problem For GEO, Jury Hears

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A former ICE detainee held in a GEO Group facility testified Monday that it didn't make sense that she was put to work doing laundry in the building after she had been detained for having no work authorization. Maria Nayra Gomez Sotelo took the stand Monday in the second week of the state of Washington's joint trial with a class of thousands of former detainees against GEO over their earnings of $1 a day for food service, cleaning, laundry, haircuts, painting and other work at the 1,575-bed holding site in Tacoma for people awaiting decisions on immigration cases, including people seeking...

