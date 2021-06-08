JPML Won't Lump Baby Food Suits Together

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said Monday it will not group together suits targeting baby food manufacturers over the alleged presence of toxic metals in their products, saying the companies' marketing and manufacturing practices vary too much for centralization. Even though the allegations that the companies, including Hain Celestial Group and Gerber Products Co., knowingly sold baby foods containing heavy metals are similar, the companies have different manufacturing processes and quality control procedures, the panel said. That means the success or failure of the claims will likely depend on facts specific to an individual company, such as its internal test results or the...

