Meet JPML's Favorite Judge, Tasked With New Opioid MDL

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A new assignment by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has vaulted a California federal judge into solo first place as the nation's most prolific manager of MDLs — and into the legal limelight overseeing opioid crisis cases of virtually unmatched urgency. The JPML's assignment of consolidated opioid cases to Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer means he has now been the black-robed shepherd of 12 federal MDLs — the largest tally of any living judge and the third-largest tally of any judge in history, according to data obtained and analyzed by Law360. Prior to the assignment, Judge Breyer had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS