Avenatti Says Feds Hid Witness' PTSD, Renews Trial Delay Bid

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on Monday renewed an effort to postpone his upcoming embezzlement trial by accusing California federal prosecutors of concealing that a key government witness suffers from PTSD. Avenatti's lawyer, H. Dean Steward, submitted a declaration urging U.S. District Judge James Selna to delay from July 13 to Sept. 14 the first part of a bifurcated trial on accusations that the attorney siphoned client funds. Steward argued that the government has unfairly waited until the "eleventh hour" to disclose that Avenatti's former office manager and bookkeeper, a "linchpin" of the prosecution's case, has post-traumatic stress disorder. "One of the...

