Settlement Ends Dietary Supplement TM Dispute Mid-Trial

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Two supplement makers struck a settlement in the middle of a trial in Georgia federal court over a dietary supplement accused of infringing the trademark of an anabolic steroid, court records show. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., which owns the trademark to the supplement Dianabol, and Dynamic Sports Nutrition LLC, which makes a product called D-Anabol 25, presented a preliminary settlement to the court Monday, according to court records. Hi-Tech had been pursuing a trademark infringement claim against Dynamic Sports and its owner Brian Clapp in a trial that opened Thursday. Jurors were sent home Monday after the settlement announcement. Details of the...

