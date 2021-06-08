Seneca Nation Says NY State Can't Nab Gambling Payments

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Seneca Nation of Indians blasted New York's arguments as part of a bid to halt a court order finding the Nation owes New York $225 million for casino revenue under a 2002 state gambling agreement, saying the state has a "cavalier disregard" of U.S. Department of the Interior guidance that expressed doubts about the legality of such a payment. The Nation defended in a Monday reply brief its request for relief from the court's November 2019 ruling that backed an arbitration panel's decision that ordered the Nation to make casino revenue payments to the state for 2017 and 2018, saying the...

