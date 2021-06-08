MLB Pans Suit Over All-Star Game Move As Publicity Stunt

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A conservative business group's lawsuit seeking to force Major League Baseball to return the All-Star game to Atlanta is little more than "political theatrics," the league and its players' union said in responses filed in New York federal court Monday. The league and the MLB Players Association say the Job Creators Network has no standing to push meritless claims that they conspired to discriminate against Atlanta business owners by moving the game to Colorado in protest of Georgia's restrictive new voting laws. "JCN has been vocal in opposing MLB's decision, but that does not give it a basis for federal civil...

