VirnetX Attacks Apple's PTAB Win At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- VirnetX has urged the Federal Circuit to throw out a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling from last year that invalidated network security patents that, months later, earned the company a $576 million judgment against Apple in the Eastern District of Texas. VirnetX Inc.'s brief came Monday, less than a week after Apple delivered its own opening brief in its efforts to beat an October jury verdict that found the California tech giant was on the hook for $502.8 million for infringing two VirnetX patents. U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III subsequently tacked on tens of millions of dollars in...

