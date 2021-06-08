No Easy Answers In Lyft ADA Case, Judge Says As Trial Ends

Law360, San Francisco (June 8, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Lyft told a California federal judge at the close of a bench trial Tuesday that ordering it to serve Bay Area wheelchair users would overstep the Americans with Disabilities Act in a case that the judge admitted has no easy answers. Lyft's counsel told U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is tasked with determining whether wheelchair users made a reasonable request for accommodation under the ADA, that ordering Lyft to provide on-demand ride-hailing services to wheelchair users in San Francisco's East Bay would be overly burdensome and require the company to create an entirely new business. The ADA also doesn't allow...

