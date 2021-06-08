No Centralization Of Acthar Cases In Delaware Yet, JPML Says

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Pointing to uncertainty around Mallinckrodt ARD LLC's pending bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation deemed it "premature" on Monday to centralize a string of antitrust cases over the company's sales of the anti-seizure drug Acthar. The panel had been considering a proposal seeking to create an MDL for Acthar cases in the Northern District of Illinois, where the first antitrust case over the drug was filed some four years ago. But in an order on Monday, the panel ruled that possible centralization didn't make sense until after Mallinckrodt's Chapter 11 proceedings, including bids by the drugmaker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS