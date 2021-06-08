Del. Facebook Stockholder Suits Edge Toward Consolidation

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court could consider by mid-September leadership and consolidation of Facebook stockholder class complaints targeting the social media company's Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal and founder Mark Zuckerberg's avoidance of liability in a $5 billion government sanction, a vice chancellor said Tuesday. The focusing effort still faces some hurdles, however, including the possibility of additional investor actions and a potential dispute over stockholder access to confidential Facebook in-house counsel documents. Although Vice Chancellor Joseph R Slights III did not elaborate during a case status conference held via Zoom, he said that targets of stockholder document production requests had included "someone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS