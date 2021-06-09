Retirees Want Redo On Partial Toss Of AT&T Benefits Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Two AT&T retirees suing over the company's decision to deny them retroactive retirement benefits have asked a New York federal judge to reconsider last month's decision striking those claims, arguing that they weren't properly notified about a key plan update. In Tuesday's memorandum filed in New York federal court, plan participants Vincent C. Grosso and Patricia M. Wing claimed that the court's May 25 opinion and order granting a partial win to AT&T wrongly glossed over a major issue. Namely, they said, the opinion overlooked whether the participants had been given adequate notice of a plan update, which precluded retroactive benefits,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS