Detainees' 'Payroll' Line Item Isn't Payroll, Jury Told

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Jurors in a trial over $1 daily wages for ICE detainees heard Tuesday that site operator GEO Group listed detainees' work shifts as 'payroll' because that's how ICE kept track of things, not because the detainees were doing actual work subject to minimum-wage laws. Ryan Kimble, the business manager for the 1,575-bed Northwest Detention Center that GEO runs for ICE, was asked Tuesday to go over the invoicing from GEO to ICE and to explain how the detainees actually receive their $1 per day for their work cleaning, serving food, washing laundry, sweeping and mopping, among other tasks. Washington's attorney general...

