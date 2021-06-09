Biden Axes Trump TikTok Curbs Amid Broader Data Review

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 11:15 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban TikTok, WeChat and other apps from the market and issued his own order to review multiple foreign-controlled apps that could pose a security risk to the data of users in the U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban TikTok and other apps from the market. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) The White House said in its announcement that Executive Order Protecting Americans' Sensitive Data from Foreign Adversaries outlines criteria for identifying applications that could pose a risk to national security and directs...

