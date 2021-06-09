Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix Exec's Acquittal Bid Gets Bad Review From Feds

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors urged a California judge on Tuesday not to play the role of "13th juror" by overruling the panel that unanimously convicted a former Netflix executive of taking kickbacks from vendors.

Michael Kail's request for an acquittal or new trial claims to center on the evidence against him, but he's really taking issue with how the jury weighed that evidence — and granting his request would run roughshod over the court's mandate to respect the jury's factual analysis, the government said in opposition papers.

"Defendant received a fair trial, advanced his theory and defenses, and a good faith instruction was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!