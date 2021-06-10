Donziger Prosecutor's Final Pitch: Guilty 'Beyond Dispute'

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The special prosecutor tapped to bring criminal contempt charges against disbarred human rights lawyer Steven Donziger said evidence at trial clearly shows he flouted court orders, as both sides submitted their final arguments to a Manhattan federal judge. Following a five-day bench trial that wrapped on May 17, Donziger and private prosecutor Rita Glavin presented competing judgment proposals to U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska. In briefs filed Tuesday and Wednesday, they sparred over whether Donziger should be convicted of a misdemeanor for disobeying court orders during a civil racketeering case challenging Chevron's 2011 multibillion-dollar Ecuadorian court loss over oil pollution. Glavin, who...

