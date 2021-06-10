Feds Fight To Corral 'Varsity Blues' Trio In Boston Trial

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A bid by three parents charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case to move their trial from Boston to Los Angeles is nothing more than "thinly disguised, late-stage forum shopping," prosecutors said Wednesday. The government urged Massachusetts U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to deny the request filed two weeks ago by Amy Colburn, Gregory Colburn and I-Hsin "Joey" Chen. The three want to transfer their case to California to slim down the size of the trial and split them from other parents charged in a separate admissions scheme. "The defendants' motion to transfer should be seen for what it is: a renewed attempt...

