GEO Hints At Banned Email As $1 Wage Defense Begins

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- GEO Group began its trial defense Thursday in a class action claiming it grossly underpaid immigrants who filled important work shifts at a Washington Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention facility, drawing numerous objections as it asked a state employee questions related to an email banned from trial in which she said detainees aren't eligible for minimum wage. Tammy Fellin, the legislative director of Washington's Department of Labor & Industries, was brought inn by GEO to discuss interpretation of the state's Minimum Wage Act. That law is at the heart of the case. A class of plaintiffs and the state's attorney general...

