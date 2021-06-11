NJ Judge OKs Subaru Windshield Deal, Wary On Counsel Fee

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday gave final approval to a settlement that would give a class of Subaru drivers extended warranties and a reimbursement program to resolve claims over crack-prone windshields, but said class counsel still needs to justify its $515,000 fee request. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb said that the settlement was fair, reasonable and adequate. The deal will offer what the judge said was "very generous" relief to the current and former owners and lessees of about 231,000 Subaru Outback and Legacy vehicles from model years 2015 and 2016....

