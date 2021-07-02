Fla. Man Fights To Get Experts Admitted In Cancer Cluster Suit

Law360, Miami (July 2, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida man who says Pratt & Whitney created a pollution and cancer cluster told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday that a federal district court improperly excluded three experts who said toxins from the company's property caused the kidney cancer that killed his wife. Jeffrey Haberman, who represents plaintiff Marcos Pinares, told an Eleventh Circuit panel in oral arguments that the district court erred in tossing the expert testimony of three doctors who determined that the toxins from a rocket and aerospace testing site that contaminated the water near Pinares' Palm Beach County home caused the kidney cancer that killed Pinares'...

