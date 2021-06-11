3rd Circ. Cuts Oral Arguments On Player's Settlement Denial

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel abruptly called off oral arguments set for later this month in an appeal by a former National Football League player demanding more transparency on whether his initially approved concussion settlement payout was ultimately denied because of the controversial use of "race-norming" to assess payout claims. In a letter to the parties Thursday, the Third Circuit told the parties that the case will be decided on the briefs without oral argument pursuant to a procedural rule that allows an appellate panel to call off the oral arguments if the panel is "unanimously of the opinion that oral argument...

