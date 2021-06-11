Low Wage Is Fine When State Is Paying, GEO Witness Says

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- GEO Group sought Friday to bolster its claim that Washington state's trial over immigrant wages at a detention center it runs is hypocritical, bringing a witness who testified that the state itself pays just a couple of dollars an hour for resident work at a different non-criminal commitment facility. Byron Eagle, the chief of secure operations at the state of Washington's Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island, was called by GEO Group as it makes the case that it's not required to pay detained immigrants any more than $1 per day for facility work that they do while staying inside the...

