IT Biz Says 'Catch-All' Exclusion Doesn't Bar BIPA Coverage

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based information technology company Wynndalco Enterprises is pushing back against its insurer's attempt to avoid covering two biometric privacy class actions, saying a policy exclusion cited by the insurer doesn't bar claims made under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. An exclusion in the Citizens Insurance Co. policy for violations of statutes involving the dissemination of material doesn't encompass BIPA, Wynndalco Enterprises LLC said in a memorandum Friday, urging an Illinois federal court to reject the insurer's motion for judgment on the pleadings. Wynndalco argued that none of the specific telecommunications laws named in the exclusion are similar to Illinois' landmark biometric...

