Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Seek Feds' Input On Harvard Affirmative Action Case

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday signaled it may take up a landmark challenge to Harvard University's affirmative action admissions policy, inviting the Biden administration to weigh in on whether the school's race-conscious system is legal.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the Biden administration to weigh in on Harvard University's affirmative action admissions policy. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) The suit, brought by the group Students For Fair Admissions, alleges that the nation's oldest university engages in illegal racial balancing to the detriment of Asian American applicants. Harvard has defended its policy, saying it uses race only as a "tip" or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!