Justices Seek Feds' Input On Harvard Affirmative Action Case

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday signaled it may take up a landmark challenge to Harvard University's affirmative action admissions policy, inviting the Biden administration to weigh in on whether the school's race-conscious system is legal. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the Biden administration to weigh in on Harvard University's affirmative action admissions policy. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) The suit, brought by the group Students For Fair Admissions, alleges that the nation's oldest university engages in illegal racial balancing to the detriment of Asian American applicants. Harvard has defended its policy, saying it uses race only as a "tip" or...

