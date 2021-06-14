Sioux Tribes, Army Corps Debate Fate Of Dakota Access Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other tribes have urged a D.C. federal judge to keep jurisdiction over their challenge to the Dakota Access pipeline while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review, but the agency and the pipeline's operator say the tribes are asking for too much. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe and Yankton Sioux Tribe told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Friday that he should maintain jurisdiction over their suit seeking to block the controversial oil pipeline, following the court's May 21 decision refusing to shut it down while the Army Corps performs...

