​​​​​​​Biden Admin. Asks Justices To Erase Border Wall Rulings

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate Ninth Circuit wins for the Sierra Club and states that challenged barrier construction along the U.S.-Mexico border under the previous administration, citing a sea change in policy. According to the government's Friday motion to vacate and remand, the conflict at the base of the case no longer exists, and the appeals court and district court rulings below should be undone to allow for fresh review as needed. "In light of those changed circumstances, this court should vacate the judgment below and remand the case with instructions that the district court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS