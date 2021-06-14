Stressful Arrest Doesn't Affect 'Varsity Blues' Case, Feds Say

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims her stressful 2019 arrest in the "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal triggered "broken heart syndrome" can't use the rare condition to evade charges now that her trial is looming, federal prosecutors said Friday. Elisabeth Kimmel claims she should not have to face her three conspiracy counts because FBI agents' alleged "paramilitary tactics" during her arrest triggered the condition, which could strike again if she gets stressed on the stand. But the government says there's no basis for the request, saying she got kid-glove treatment when she was cuffed. "Her arguments and requested relief are legally groundless, full stop,"...

