Casino Co. Says Billionaire Gave Stock Exchange Prez Money

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A casino operator claimed in an amended New York federal court complaint to enforce a $297 million arbitral award that a Spanish-Filipino billionaire cut the former president of the Philippines Stock Exchange a commission to block the operator from selling certain shares.

Casino operator Global Gaming Philippines LLC, or GGAM, won its award in 2019 against Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc. and Sureste Properties, Inc. — two companies headed by Enrique K. Razon Jr., who was named the third richest Filipino in 2020 by Forbes — for booting the operator from a management agreement for the Solaire Resort & Casino in the Philippines....

