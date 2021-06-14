W.Va. State Opioid Claims Will Be Heard By A Jury

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the state and cities' claims in consolidated litigation that drug companies' marketing of opioids created a public nuisance can proceed to trial before a jury. West Virginia's high court said the state's Mass Litigation Panel, which is overseeing more than 80 suits brought by the state, counties, hospitals and municipalities over the opioid crisis, erred by not "safeguarding" the companies' right to a jury trial when it held that the local governments' public nuisance claims should be decided by a judge in a bench trial. Endo Pharmaceuticals, Rite Aid and other pharmaceutical...

