Engineering Firm Gets $8M Award Against Guinea OK'd

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has entered a default judgment against the Republic of Guinea, enforcing an $8.2 million arbitral award to a Senegalese civil engineering firm for road repair debts. In his order Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said he found no basis to refuse recognition and enforcement of the award against the unresponsive government of Guinea — which has been a no-show since the Senegalese Compagnie Sahélienne d'Entreprise first opened arbitration proceedings in 2016. Judge Kelly found that the court had subject matter jurisdiction over the case under the New York Convention and the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act; and...

