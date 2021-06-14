Insurer Settles Over Defending Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Cox Radio Inc. and Hiscox Insurance Co. agreed to settle a dispute Monday over whether Hiscox refused in bad faith to cover legal bills a Cox radio station incurred fighting claims that one of its DJs leaked a sex tape of retired pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. Attorneys for the parties moved to end the dispute after negotiating the settlement, according to a four-page filing. The settlement ends a Georgia federal suit brought by Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, which Hogan targeted after winning $140 million in a trial against Gawker, the news blog that had published the sex tape. Representatives for Cox declined to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS