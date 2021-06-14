Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prison Co. Exec Says ICE Approval Needed To Pay Min. Wage

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- GEO Group rested in a wage trial Monday after its compliance czar testified that although U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn't block it from paying detainees more than $1 a day, the private prison company feels federal approval would be necessary to make a "material change" in operations like paying them minimum wage.

Former ICE second-in-command Dan Ragsdale continued his testimony Monday in the consolidated suits brought by Washington state and a class of detainees, answering questions via Zoom about the company's practice of paying immigrant detainees only $1 per day for work cleaning, serving meals, washing laundry, cutting hair and other...

