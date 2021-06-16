Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFIUS Bills Offer Insight On Top Foreign Investment Concerns

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Two bills aimed at expanding the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States are working their way through Congress, and while there's no guarantee they become law, the legislation offers a glimpse into lawmakers' major concerns, such as their unease surrounding investments in higher education.

The pieces of CFIUS-focused legislation include the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, which specifically focuses on higher education investments, among other issues, and the Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2021, which would make CFIUS reviews mandatory for land acquisitions near sensitive U.S. military installations.

Both were introduced in April and are still wending...

