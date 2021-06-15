DraftKings MDL Settlement Gets Nod As FanDuel Nears Deal

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Daily fantasy sports players are one step closer to cashing out on consumer claims in multidistrict litigation, securing initial approval Tuesday for a settlement with DraftKings Inc. and nearing an agreement on a separate deal with FanDuel LLC. During a morning hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole tentatively backed DraftKing's plan to pay out nearly $10 million in site credits, cash and attorney fees to resolve claims the platform ran an illegal gambling enterprise. "This is very carefully structured," Judge O'Toole said, "and I think, for first appearances anyway, a fair resolution of the claims." Meanwhile, an attorney for FanDuel told the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS