Insurer Wants Taylor English Off Fatal Ammonia Leak Defense

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. told a Georgia federal court that Taylor English Duma LLP dropped the ball while defending policyholder building companies facing claims over a fatal ammonia leak, and it wants the firm dropped from the case. The New York-based insurance company said in a declaratory judgment petition on Monday that Taylor English made mistakes while defending Georgia companies Primus Builders Inc. and P3 Advantage Inc. Those companies, covered by a National Union commercial general liability insurance policy, are fighting wrongful death, personal injury and property damage lawsuits stemming from an ammonia leak in a North...

