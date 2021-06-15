Patent Case Against Dish Belongs In Texas, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit should reject Dish's appeal of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's decision to keep an infringement case against it in the Western District of Texas, a patent-holding company has argued, pointing out that the cable giant operates one of its main broadcasting centers and employs more than 1,000 people there. Broadband iTV Inc. shot back Monday against Dish Network LLC's efforts to stage another appellate fight over the Texas federal judge's decision to turn down another bid to transfer one of the many infringement cases in his patent docket to a defendant's home turf. For the Hawaii-based BBiTV, a...

