Attys Win $11M Of $38M Deutsche Bank Silver Price-Fix Deal

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Lawyers representing a class of silver investors can take an $11.4 million cut of the $38 million deal that Deutsche Bank AG struck in 2016 to exit multidistrict litigation over an alleged price-fixing conspiracy, a New York federal judge said Tuesday. After an April 8 fairness hearing, U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni awarded attorneys from Lowey Dannenberg PC and Grant & Eisenhofer PA a 30% slice of the October 2016 settlement they negotiated for investors accusing Deutsche Bank of colluding with other banks to fix the price of silver futures. Judge Caproni granted the entirety of the attorneys' January fee request,...

