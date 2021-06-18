Colorado Adds Wrinkle To Emerging State Privacy Law Quilt

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Colorado is on the brink of becoming the third U.S. state to enact comprehensive consumer privacy legislation, a move that's set to throw a curveball at companies' compliance plans and give further ammunition to the push for a unified nationwide framework. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, shown here in February, is expected to sign the Colorado Privacy Act in the coming days. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The Colorado Privacy Act, which Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign in the coming days and would take effect on July 31, 2023, has much in common with the...

