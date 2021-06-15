GEO Put Profits Before Labor Laws, Jury Hears In Closings

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The state of Washington made its final argument to a jury Tuesday that GEO Group took advantage of detained immigrants as a captive workforce of nearly free labor because the private prison giant felt it was "answerable only to shareholders," not to state law. After two-plus weeks of trial, the state attorney general's office, a class of former detainees who worked shifts at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, and GEO Group all made closing pitches in the trial over GEO's practice of paying just $1 per day for detainees' help. "You get to decide whether companies like GEO are...

