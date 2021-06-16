San Antonio Man Admits To Role In Air Force Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Air Force civilian employee has pled guilty to receiving more than $2.3 million in kickbacks and bribes in return for his help in securing multimillion-dollar government contracts through a fraud scheme that lasted more than a decade. Keith Alan Seguin, 55, pled guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of tax fraud and false statements for his role in awarding government contracts and subcontracts for simulator technology to Arlington, Virginia-based QuantaDyn Corp. in return for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS