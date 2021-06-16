Jailed Maxwell Decries 'Raw Sewage,' Nosy Guards

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell cannot defend herself against child sex-trafficking charges with feces raining down in her cell and federal prison guards listening in on her privileged conversations, one of her attorneys told a Manhattan federal judge in a letter Tuesday. The legal team for Maxwell, who has made several unsuccessful bids for pretrial release from Brooklyn's beleaguered Metropolitan Detention Facility, says she has had to duck falling rat droppings, move cells after raw sewage "permeated" the one where she was being held, and contend with constant surveillance by nosy guards. "The hyper-surveillance of Ms. Maxwell and counsel during legal visits is highly...

