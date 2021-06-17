Sheppard Mullin Hires Gov't Investigations Pro From Dechert

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP is adding onetime Manhattan federal prosecutor Michael Gilbert to its government investigations team, having snagged the white collar defense and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act expert from Dechert LLP. Gilbert is joining as a New York-based partner in Sheppard Mullin's government contracts, investigations and international trade group, the firm announced Wednesday. In an interview Thursday with Law360, Gilbert said he's looking forward to guiding Sheppard Mullin's clients through what he predicts will be an uptick in white collar probes by President Joe Biden's newly confirmed nominees to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S....

