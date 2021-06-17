Manatt Settles Contract Suit Over Under Armour Claims

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The manufacturer of a trademarked bioceramic material has settled a breach of contract and fraudulent inducement lawsuit with Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP that accused the firm of failing to sue Under Armour Inc. over alleged false advertising claims, according to an order filed Wednesday in New York federal court. The order, signed by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York, gave parties 30 days to enter the settlement agreement into the public record, if they choose, to allow the court to maintain jurisdiction over it. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed....

