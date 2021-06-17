Senate Confirms Citigroup Exec As DHS Deputy Secretary

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Thursday easily confirmed John K. Tien, a Citigroup Inc. managing director with decades of military and national security experience, as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Tien won confirmation on a bipartisan 60-34 vote. Democrats were joined in support by 12 Republican senators: Roy Blunt of Missouri, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Todd Young...

