Mistrial Declared In GEO $1-A-Day Wage Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge ordered a mistrial Thursday after a jury deliberating for over two days could not agree on whether GEO Group wrongly denied minimum wage to thousands of detained immigrants paid $1 a day. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan made the move after the jury sent multiple notes Thursday indicating their discord. The judge called them in and asked three times if there was any possibility they would be able to come to an agreement on one or both of the two questions they were asked to decide. Those questions are whether GEO underpaid the detainees at a Tacoma,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS