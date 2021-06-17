Casino Regulator Not On Hook For Wynn's $40M Discount

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Gaming Commission decision wound up helping Wynn Resorts get a $40 million price cut on land it bought to build its Encore Boston Harbor casino, but a state judge ruled Wednesday that the regulator doesn't have to make it up to the seller. The commission, concerned that one of FBT Everett Realty LLC's owners had ties to organized crime, required the real estate company to reassess the value of the land and factor out the so-called "casino premium" of the sale. In the end, Wynn bought the land for $35 million, far less than the $75 million it had contracted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS